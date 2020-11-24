Thomas Meyer died on Sunday, November 22, at the age of ninety. He is survived by his wife, Olga, his children, Kathy Meyer and Jon Meyer, and his grandchildren; Paloma and Araceli Santamarina and Sofia and Isabella Meyer. Tom served in the US Army in South Korea, and returned to his home in Cincinnati to receive a degree in accounting at Xavier University. He was a librarian at the Cincinnati Public Library, then moved on to get an MA in Library Science at the University of Michigan. He then worked as an auditor for GM, and in the accounting field for Chrysler Financial and HAP. Tom was a member of the West Bloomfield Optimists, and an elected Trustee of the West Bloomfield Library Board for four terms, and recently elected again. He was a member and auditor of the Ukrainian American Veterans and auditor of the Ukrainian Museum. KLAs a member of Christ Church Cranbrook, he served breakfasts to the homeless for several years and served as an usher. Among other activities was soccer coach for his son’s soccer team. Visitation, Friday November 27, 2020, 2-5 p.m. at Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Directors, Ferndale.



