1/1
Thomas Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Meyer died on Sunday, November 22, at the age of ninety. He is survived by his wife, Olga, his children, Kathy Meyer and Jon Meyer, and his grandchildren; Paloma and Araceli Santamarina and Sofia and Isabella Meyer. Tom served in the US Army in South Korea, and returned to his home in Cincinnati to receive a degree in accounting at Xavier University. He was a librarian at the Cincinnati Public Library, then moved on to get an MA in Library Science at the University of Michigan. He then worked as an auditor for GM, and in the accounting field for Chrysler Financial and HAP. Tom was a member of the West Bloomfield Optimists, and an elected Trustee of the West Bloomfield Library Board for four terms, and recently elected again. He was a member and auditor of the Ukrainian American Veterans and auditor of the Ukrainian Museum. KLAs a member of Christ Church Cranbrook, he served breakfasts to the homeless for several years and served as an usher. Among other activities was soccer coach for his son’s soccer team. Visitation, Friday November 27, 2020, 2-5 p.m. at Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Directors, Ferndale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spaulding & Curtin
500 West Nine Mile Road
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 544-0500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved