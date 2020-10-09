of Clarkston; October 7, 2020; age 71; Loving husband of Louise; Cherished father of Tom Bowman, Shauna (Greg) Foster and Eric (Ann) Bowman; Dear brother of Frank Bowman; Beloved grandfather of Zoey. Mr. Bowman was a pipefitter at General Motors and was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army, receiving a Purple Heart. He also loved nature and animals. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



