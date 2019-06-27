|
Thomas Phillip Miller, 63 of Oxford, MI., passed away on June 23 after a tragic motorcycle accident. His parents were Norman and Phyllis; he is survived by his wife, Julie, of 34 years; sons Daniel and Harvey; siblings Stephen, Matthew, Anne (Larry) Smith, Suzanne, Paula (Kurtis) Wishart; and many other loving family members, and friends. Thomas was a loving father, husband, and friend to everyone. A lifelong Teamster from local 614 & 299 who hauled cars for 38 years - traveling over 4 million miles. Outside of work, he loved motorcycles and the road, accumulating even more miles traveling the continent. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday June 29 from 1-4 p.m. at 925 Social in the Oxford Legacy center on 925 Lapeer Rd. Oxford MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity Tom supported: kidswithoutcancer.org
Published in The Oakland Press on June 28, 2019