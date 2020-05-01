Thomas Vern Case was born January 19, 1928 to Charles “Vern” Case and Elaine Lucille Cade Case (Baba) in Rochester Michigan. He married the love of his life, Jessie V. McCann Case on October 5, 1946 and together they had 5 children: Cheryl, Elaine, Marcia, Michael (Mike)and Patrick (Pat) Case. Tom and Jessie lived almost their entire lives in Rochester, but they also had homes in Lewiston, Michigan and Bradenton Florida. Tom was an active and lifelong member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Rochester, serving for many years as Curate and providing the training for many young men to serve as Acolytes for Sunday Worship. Tom was also an active member of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department (RFD) where he served as their Chaplain for many years. Some folks may also remember him for his delicious pancakes and sausage when the RFD held their many Sunday morning Pancake Breakfast fundraisers. Tom held elected positions in his community sitting as a Councilman on the Rochester Village Council, and the Rochester City Council. He was a member of the Rochester Planning Commission and the Charter Commission when the Village of Rochester became a City. Throughout his life he worked for Village Cleaners in Rochester, and as Salary Benefit Administrator, Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors Corp. He was an active member of the Rochester Elks, The Lewiston Lions Club and the Anna Marie Island Moose Lodge. He enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with Jessie in the United States, Europe, and cruising the Panama Canal and Central American countries. He enjoyed the games of golf and poker, and boating on their pontoon around Tee Lake and East Twin Lake in Lewiston. But one of his greatest pleasures came from spending time with his family which included a yearly week long gathering, “Case Family Week”. Tom as preceded in death by his parents; Vern (Florence) Case and Elaine (Raynold) Kline ; his brothers Donald Case and Charles “Chuck” Case; and his son Pat Case. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Jessie; his sister Giena Case Beard; his children; Cheryl Parker, Elaine McDougald, Marcia (Dell) Bolser, and Mike (Barb) Case; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many folks who called him “dad” and “grandpa Tom”. A private family service will be held on Monday May 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester. A live stream of the service will be viewable at, https://oneroomstreaming.com/family-and-friends, username: PixleyWestU and the password: VNJDAR.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.