Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Thomas W. Belmont Obituary
Thomas W. Belmont age 65, passed away on February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy Sanders. Loving father of Debbie (Dale) Durant, Denise (the late Stacey) Howard, Kathy Jo Belmont, Michael (Dorothy) Sanders and Karen Elliott. Proud grandfather of twelve, and great grandfather of five. Dearest brother of Donna (Eddie) Williams, Gary Belmont, Shelly (Stanley) Langford, Candace Teleha, Robin (Al) Lengyel, Michael Belmont, and half-brother, Richard and stepbrothers Randall, Roger and Daniel. Predeceased by his brother, James Belmont and his half-brothers, Robert and David. Thomas is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI. 48071. Funeral will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the . Please share a memory with the family on Thomas’ online guestbook.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 8, 2020
