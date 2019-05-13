The Oakland Press Obituaries
TIMOTHY DANIEL McGREGOR

TIMOTHY DANIEL McGREGOR Obituary
of Waterford, Michigan. Died on May 10, 2019. He was 54. Born March 25, 1965 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Raymond and Anna (nee: Murphy) McGregor. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 30 years, Brenda McGregor; four children, Cody, Lain and Megan McGregor and Jessica Carss; one sister, Raye Ann (Tim) McCurdy, Jon McGregor and Jason (Lisa) McGregor; he was preceded in death by one daughter, Samantha Dean. Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Fort Sill and leading his team to Germany as an educator in the experimental Multiple Launch Rocket System. He was also known as a fireworks guru. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bethany Church 1375 Hiller Road, Waterford, MI 48327. Pastor James Bolin, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on May 14, 2019
