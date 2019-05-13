|
|
of Waterford, Michigan. Died on May 10, 2019. He was 54. Born March 25, 1965 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Raymond and Anna (nee: Murphy) McGregor. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 30 years, Brenda McGregor; four children, Cody, Lain and Megan McGregor and Jessica Carss; one sister, Raye Ann (Tim) McCurdy, Jon McGregor and Jason (Lisa) McGregor; he was preceded in death by one daughter, Samantha Dean. Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Fort Sill and leading his team to Germany as an educator in the experimental Multiple Launch Rocket System. He was also known as a fireworks guru. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bethany Church 1375 Hiller Road, Waterford, MI 48327. Pastor James Bolin, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on May 14, 2019