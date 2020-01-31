The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
134 Airport Road
Waterford, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
134 Airport Road
Waterford, MI
TIMOTHY J. McCLOSKEY

TIMOTHY J. McCLOSKEY
of Waterford; January 28, 2020; age 63; Loving husband of the late Kimberly; Dear father of Tammy McCloskey and Tim (Diane) McCloskey; Beloved son of Charles and the late Mary McCloskey; Beloved brother of Diane (Tom) Plewka, Charles (Cathy) McCloskey, Jr., Ronald McCloskey, Pat (Kathy) McCloskey, Kathleen (Paul) Bristol, II, Michael (Cindy) McCloskey and Brian (Brenda) McCloskey; Cherished grandfather of Alayna and Logan. Mr. McCloskey was retired from General Motors. He was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Celebrant Father Gerry LeBoeuf; The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of Mass; Rite of Committal Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020
