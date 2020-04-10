|
Timothy G. Kelly was welcomed to the gates of heaven on April 7, 2020. Tim was born April 1, 1961. He is survived by two sons Michael Francis Luis Kelly and Mark Juan Kelly. He is brother to Michael T. Kelly, John F. (Michelle) Kelly, and their children Ryan, Erik, Keegan, Jack and Claire, Kathleen Mary (Malcolm) Chisholm and their children, Kyle, Colleen and Kacey. He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick, his mother R. Mary (nee: Fogarty), and his father Michael J. Kelly along with his “Nanny” Hannah E. Baker. Tim was a Graduate of Brother Rice High School and Iona College in New York and he later attended Boston College for his graduate degree. He received a bachelor of science and 2 masters in English and Theology. Tim contributed a lifetime to his Catholic faith. He was a gifted musician and loved to teach, play, and contribute to countless musicals and theater. He was an amateur film aficionado and he worked for over 20 years in education as a teacher and administrator. He was a loving and loved brother, son, uncle, a good friend a faithful man, and above all else he was a wonderful father. A funeral mass will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2020