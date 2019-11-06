|
Timothy R. Hawes; age 61 of Waterford. November 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Donald and Juanita; dear brother of Donnita (William) Miller, Anthony (Jean) Hawes, the late Edgar Hawes and the late Mary Esther Hawes; uncle of Donald (Darby) Hawes, Elizabeth Miller, Sarah Crisp, Alan (Judy) Sanderson and Andrew Sanderson; also survived by several great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 – 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Graveside Service Saturday, November 9, 2019 – 12 Noon at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 727 Orchard Lake Road, Pontiac. Suggested memorials to , Southeast Michigan, 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, Michigan 48076. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019