Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
727 Orchard Lake Road
Pontiac, MI
Timothy R. Hawes; age 61 of Waterford. November 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Donald and Juanita; dear brother of Donnita (William) Miller, Anthony (Jean) Hawes, the late Edgar Hawes and the late Mary Esther Hawes; uncle of Donald (Darby) Hawes, Elizabeth Miller, Sarah Crisp, Alan (Judy) Sanderson and Andrew Sanderson; also survived by several great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 – 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Graveside Service Saturday, November 9, 2019 – 12 Noon at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 727 Orchard Lake Road, Pontiac. Suggested memorials to , Southeast Michigan, 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, Michigan 48076. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019
