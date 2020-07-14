So many things to say about Todd - this was the short bit I posted on FB. More to write for myself and Todd's family...

Devastated at the tragic loss of my dear friend Todd Daniel. Still in utter disbelief. Been zooming around the tennis courts with Todd since I was ten and he was 12 right up until I was home last summer. Cant fathom that we wont be doing this again. Spent the last two days digging up what pictures I have with him here in California and sharing with my parents who are doing the same. Thinking about those early days going to tennis tournaments and him playing with his kids when they were tiny. An ever present delight for life - for diving into everything with everything he had. He was a wonderful parent, Ive marveled at his kids as theyve grown and seen the great pride he took in them. Among the pictures here, is a good luck four leaf clover from Todds mom that she made on construction paper for all of us for the state finals in 1989 - its been in my wallet (Ive transferred it into each new wallet) ever since. So sad for his amazing children, his family, and for everyone who was touched by him. Todd was the best of friends, and anyone who knew him experienced this and I know are deeply hurt by his absence. Glad my daughter got to play with you a little bit, wish my boy couldve known you properly. Will miss you terribly, buddy, and think of you with that infectious grin always on your face. Grateful for everything.

