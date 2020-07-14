Todd Daniel, age 49, of White Lake, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Todd Edward Daniel was born January 12, 1971. Todd is a 1989 Almont High School graduate. He was employed as a Physical Therapist for McLaren Oakland Hospital Systems. Survived by: daughter: Sarah Daniel; son: Nicholas Daniel; parents: Norman and Aileen Daniel; brothers: Jeff (Margaret) Daniel and Greg (Dawn) Daniel. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 700 Maple Vista, Imlay City, MI. Visitation is 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to: Jeff Daniel, he is establishing a scholarship fund for Todd’s children. Arrangements were made by Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. muirbrothersfh.com