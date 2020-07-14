1/
Todd Edward Daniel
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Todd Daniel, age 49, of White Lake, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Todd Edward Daniel was born January 12, 1971. Todd is a 1989 Almont High School graduate. He was employed as a Physical Therapist for McLaren Oakland Hospital Systems. Survived by: daughter: Sarah Daniel; son: Nicholas Daniel; parents: Norman and Aileen Daniel; brothers: Jeff (Margaret) Daniel and Greg (Dawn) Daniel. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 700 Maple Vista, Imlay City, MI. Visitation is 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to: Jeff Daniel, he is establishing a scholarship fund for Todd’s children. Arrangements were made by Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. muirbrothersfh.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
John and Judy Fairbanks
July 14, 2020
All of us in the Hough family are so sad. I don't remember a time, growing up, when Todd wasn't around our house. I was looking through a bunch of old photos and as I suspected, he's in so many of them--he was just one of the family. And later, when we all grew up and had our own families, it was a delight to see how proud he was of his kids and and how much he adored them. Todd was one of the good guys, a truly sweet person. His death is heartbreaking. We are thinking of his family and his kids and holding all of you in the light.
Jill Hough
Friend
July 14, 2020
No words can tell you how sorry I am to learn of Todd's passing. I know that God will give your family strength and love through many memories. Sending your family many prayers and lots of hugs. God Bless Your Family.
Arland and Patsy Rayl
Arland Rayl
Friend
July 13, 2020
Although we didnt know Todd for long, it was a pleasure getting to know him after he purchased our family home a couple years ago. He routinely shared pictures of his latest renovations as well as letting us walk through on a number of occasions. We were truly honored to know this great man. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and children. Rest In Peace. God Bless.
The Trulu Family
Greg Trulu
Friend
July 13, 2020
Sarah and Nick, I am sending you BIG BIG hugs. I was so sad to hear the news about your Dad today. I always enjoyed seeing him at conferences and back to school night. He was so positive and raving about the two of you. Having him on my bus to DC was a blast. I couldn't have asked for a better chaperone. Ready to jump in and have fun with all of you but made sure rules were followed as well. He was a proud Dad and I loved telling him how awesome you both were doing in my class. His legacy and memory lives on with you both.
Shannon Dickinson
Teacher
July 13, 2020
Such devastating news of your passing was such a shock. You were my therapist as well as my coworker. I didn't know you for a long time but the little time I did, it felt like I knew you since grade school. Very easy going, great convos, very smart and so considerate of others, a guy with a big heart; that's the kind of person you were. I pray for strength for your children whom you were so proud of and talked of often, and for your family. You will truly be missed, now rest with the Lord.
Maria Gonzalez
Coworker
July 12, 2020
My friend. My brother. You are at peace now with your Lord. I will see you again, but not yet, not yet. May the peace, joy and comfort of the Lord Jesus Christ be with the Daniel family.
Heath Gnepper
Friend
July 12, 2020
My heart is broken for You, Sarah and Nick.We were neighbors and friends for so many years.He just told me you were graduating Sarah.We are thinking of you.
kim page
Friend
July 12, 2020
There are no words to express the heartache. I met Todd when he applied to the PT position at McLaren and I hired him on the spot. We spent about an hour and a half for the interview. He was such an intelligent fun witty man. Im so sorry for your loss and his family will be in my prayers.
Kristen Maike
Coworker
July 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your terrible loss. Todd was an amazing man who cared deeply for his family. I worked with Todd for at least 10 years. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Amy McKouen
Amy Mckouen
Friend
July 12, 2020
It didnt matter where we were or what we were doing... if Uncle Toddy-D was there, it was full of laughter, light, pure joy and hilarious antics. From chawie to Tiger games, corn hole to fish fry, our kids growing up together, tubing and rope swinging and being lucky enough to be lake life neighbors- life couldnt get much better. Thank you for always being such an incredible friend, mentor and best buddy. You will be missed, Brother! We love you and always will. Thinking of you, Sarah and Nick- wish we could be with you; love you both! So much!
The Hollowells
Friend
July 11, 2020
My heart goes out to Todds children and the Daniel family. I have fond memories of Todd in high school, and also watching him play tennis. Rest In Peace, Todd.
Crissy Lampton ( Willing)
Classmate
July 11, 2020
Todd was a loving son, a great brother, & a fantastic loving dad who will be missed by all who knew him♥ May he Rest In Peace with the Lord
Fred & Roberta & family Kudsin
Friend
July 11, 2020
So many things to say about Todd - this was the short bit I posted on FB. More to write for myself and Todd's family...
Devastated at the tragic loss of my dear friend Todd Daniel. Still in utter disbelief. Been zooming around the tennis courts with Todd since I was ten and he was 12 right up until I was home last summer. Cant fathom that we wont be doing this again. Spent the last two days digging up what pictures I have with him here in California and sharing with my parents who are doing the same. Thinking about those early days going to tennis tournaments and him playing with his kids when they were tiny. An ever present delight for life - for diving into everything with everything he had. He was a wonderful parent, Ive marveled at his kids as theyve grown and seen the great pride he took in them. Among the pictures here, is a good luck four leaf clover from Todds mom that she made on construction paper for all of us for the state finals in 1989 - its been in my wallet (Ive transferred it into each new wallet) ever since. So sad for his amazing children, his family, and for everyone who was touched by him. Todd was the best of friends, and anyone who knew him experienced this and I know are deeply hurt by his absence. Glad my daughter got to play with you a little bit, wish my boy couldve known you properly. Will miss you terribly, buddy, and think of you with that infectious grin always on your face. Grateful for everything.
Nick Sousanis
Friend
July 11, 2020
There are no appropriate words to fill Todd's void....thinking of Sarah and Nick and the Daniels family
Jack Cruikshank
Friend
