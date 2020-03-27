Home

Tomas Edwin Sagamang


1943 - 2020
Tomas Edwin Sagamang Obituary
SAGAMANG, TOMAS EDWIN born on March 14, 1943 to David and Elizabeth Sagamang of Pontiac MI. He passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. He was a proud member of the US Marine Corp. He is survived by his children Scott (Dana) Sagamang of Dansville and Dana (David) Petrusha of Milford. He was grandfather to Paige, Peyton, Derek, Alexandria, Owen and Grace. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Lois Downs, Patricia Newell- Johnson, Peggy (Terry) Miller, Barbara (Robert) Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings David Sagamang, Beverly Stenger, Donald Sagamang and Jim Sagamang. Brother in law of Doris Sagamang (the late David) He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He worked at General Motors ( and EDS) for the better part of 30 years from general foreman to supplier quality engineer. For the last 20 years he enjoyed retirement in Florida and traveling to various places. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment with honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly MI. Also at a later date. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020
