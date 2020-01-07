The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Tommie "Granny" Hicks

Tommie "Granny" Hicks Obituary
HICKS, Tommie "Granny" – age 67, passed away, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 318 Auburn Ave., Pastor Timothy Lawrence, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 1 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Hicks will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from from 3-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 9, 2020
