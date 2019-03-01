|
of Meridian, MS, formerly of Commerce Township, MI, passed away February 25, 2019 at age 73. She was the loving mother of Thomas Anthony DeVaney (married to Wanda Sheffield DeVaney), Hammond, LA, and Grandma to Lyndsey Nicole and Lauren Emily DeVaney. She was the sister of Cynthia DeVaney, Winston-Salem, NC, and preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Joyce Zielony. She worked at Meridian Community College as the Academic Dean’s administrative assistant from 1999 until her passing. Funeral services will be held at Elton Black Funeral Home in White Lake, MI on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Commerce Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to: MCC Foundation, 910 Hwy 19N, Meridian, MS 39307.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 2, 2019