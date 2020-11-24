1/1
Toula Panourgias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 23, 2020. Age 84. Beloved wife of Harry for 64 years. Loving mother of Peter (Olga), Irene (Chris) Adamini, and George (Wendy). Proud and adored grandmother of Leah (Matt), Harry, Andrew, Frank, Paige, Alexandra, and Jacob. Funeral Friday for immediate family, at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral
St. John Greek Orthodox Church (Immediate family only)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved