Tracy Parker, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born in Oakland County on December 1st, 1962. Tracy was a graduate of Avondale High School. He married Loretta Holley on September 27, 2017 and they were together until his passing. He is survived by Loretta; his son Christopher Lloyd Parker; grandchildren Christopher Lloyd Parker Jr. and Aubree Nicole Parker; and siblings Lacy Parker and Twila Clark. Tracy’s visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, from 1-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills. www.pixleyfh.com