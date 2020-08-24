1/1
Tracy Parker
Tracy Parker, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born in Oakland County on December 1st, 1962. Tracy was a graduate of Avondale High School. He married Loretta Holley on September 27, 2017 and they were together until his passing. He is survived by Loretta; his son Christopher Lloyd Parker; grandchildren Christopher Lloyd Parker Jr. and Aubree Nicole Parker; and siblings Lacy Parker and Twila Clark. Tracy’s visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, from 1-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills. www.pixleyfh.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
2488521800
