MELVIN, Tyon’Derrik "Ty"– age 28, passed away, Saturday, October 19, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Adria; parents, LaJune Bowden and Marc Melvin, Sr; brother, Marc Melvin, Jr; grandparents; RoseMarie Melvin-Crawford and Roger Willis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Mr. Melvin will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 29, 2019