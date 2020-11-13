1/
Vasilios William "Bill" Nickolopoulos
NICKOLOPOULOS, VASILIOS WILLIAM “BILL” of St. Helen, Michigan, passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on February 15, 1948 to Exarhos “George" and Penelope Nickolopoulos; beloved husband the late Bony Nickolopoulos; cherished father of Bill (Traci) and Aaron (Ashley); proud grandfather of Eliana, Kristina, Ethan, Jamison and Shelby; dearest brother of James and the late Nikolas; loving uncle to many. He worked and retired from Skiers Pier after many years of dedicated service. His favorite hobbies through the years included riding dune buggies, his Harley Davidson – Road King, and his 58 Corvette. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Interment Fairview Cemetery in St. Helen. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. Due to Covid-19 masks are required for entrance and only 20 people at a time per room with a total of 3 rooms. Please feel free to move inside and outside when visiting. To post a condolence, please visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
