|
|
MANIER, VELMA M. “Judy” of Waterford, passed away, Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 75 years of age. Beloved daughter to the late Alexander and Geraldine Stano. Loving wife of the late Jimmy “Red” Manier; dearest father of Shawn (Rodney) Thrower, Lisa (Patrick) Reeling, and Jimmy (Aemelia) Manier Jr.; proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 4. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD, (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. View full obituary or post a condolence, at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 23, 2019