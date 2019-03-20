|
Vena Frances Smith; of Lake Orion; age 80; passed away March 19, 2019. Vena is the beloved wife of the late Gerald; loving mother of Teresa (Bill) Engberg, Karen (Steven) Lane, Eric (Christine) Smith and Annette (Mark) Yeager; grandmother of Tara, Aaron, Megan, Jocelyn, Lacey and Max; loving great grandmother of Braxton, Joey and Gavin; and dear sister of Ed and the late Valerie. Vena graduated from high school in Waterford having earned Salutatorian honors, and she would later earn the Woman of the Year Award while attending Ferris State University. For many years Vena taught Computer Science at O.C.C., and most recently taught Enrichment at Lake Orion High School. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 21, 2019