Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Irene Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Irene Martin Obituary
Martin, Vera Irene, age 96 passed away February 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late Alfred John Martin. Dear mother of Sonia (William) Davidson and Charlie (the late Catherine) Martin. Cherished grandmother of Erik (Susie) Martin and Elyse Martin. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00 am at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 1550 W. Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Vera’s name may be made to the church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.