Martin, Vera Irene, age 96 passed away February 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late Alfred John Martin. Dear mother of Sonia (William) Davidson and Charlie (the late Catherine) Martin. Cherished grandmother of Erik (Susie) Martin and Elyse Martin. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00 am at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 1550 W. Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Vera’s name may be made to the church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019