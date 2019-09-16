The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Keebaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Keebaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Keebaugh Obituary
KEEBAUGH, VERNON W. of Waterford, passed away September 15, 2019 at 92 years of age. Loving husband of the late Gladys; dear father of Alan (Lori) Keebaugh and Roger (Dodie) Keebaugh; grandfather of Allison (Mike), Michael, Dustin (Lindsay), Brittany (Eric), Alex (Kathy), and Zachary (Aimee); great grandfather of Savannah, Briella, Jax, Arianna, Nash, Scarlett, and one on the way; preceded in death by brothers, Melvin, Bob, and Bill. Vernon was a veteran of the US Army WWII and was the general foreman for Pontiac Parks & Recreation, and retired after 35 years of service. City of Pontiac would later name a city ball field, one he built, in his name. He was a stand out athlete in high school, an avid golfer, sports fan, and would frequent the casinos for a little fun. He loved and cherished his family and his smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 PM. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now