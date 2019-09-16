|
KEEBAUGH, VERNON W. of Waterford, passed away September 15, 2019 at 92 years of age. Loving husband of the late Gladys; dear father of Alan (Lori) Keebaugh and Roger (Dodie) Keebaugh; grandfather of Allison (Mike), Michael, Dustin (Lindsay), Brittany (Eric), Alex (Kathy), and Zachary (Aimee); great grandfather of Savannah, Briella, Jax, Arianna, Nash, Scarlett, and one on the way; preceded in death by brothers, Melvin, Bob, and Bill. Vernon was a veteran of the US Army WWII and was the general foreman for Pontiac Parks & Recreation, and retired after 35 years of service. City of Pontiac would later name a city ball field, one he built, in his name. He was a stand out athlete in high school, an avid golfer, sports fan, and would frequent the casinos for a little fun. He loved and cherished his family and his smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 PM.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 17, 2019