Fielden, Vicki Jo; of Waterford; Age 54; born December 18, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan. Daughter of the late Bobby Joe and Dorothy Marlene Fielden; significant other Brian Shipman; mother of Bobbi Jo Fielden and Olivia Morris; sister of Mark Fielden, Joseph Fielden, Terri Meiers (John) and Jill Johnson (the late Kenneth); niece of Cindy Bernia; cousin of Kim Bernia-Baraky and Jeff Bernia. Vicki enjoyed astrology. She was a selfless, kind, giving, person who made everything special. Vicki was strong willed and determined and would turn negatives into positives. She was very proud of her sobriety and her milestone coins. A Celebration of Vicki’s Life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 11 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment to follow Perry Mt. Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday and Thursday 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 11, 2019