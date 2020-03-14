|
|
Vickie M. Rock of Pontiac, Michigan passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 26, 1951. She had a passion for movies, fishing, card games, and the Redwings. She is survived by her son David and Gwendolyn Rock; grandchildren Leigha (Bratton) McDuffie, Amanda Bratton, Alexander Rock, and Logan Rock; and great-granddaughter Adalynn McDuffie. Brothers, Richard Rock Sr., Calvin Rock jr., Charles Bogdon; Sisters Virgina Green; Caline Hunrath, Diane Egon, and Bonnie Fontaine. Vickie’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills with a visitation beforehand beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2020