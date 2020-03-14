The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 852-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Rock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie M. Rock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie M. Rock Obituary
Vickie M. Rock of Pontiac, Michigan passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 26, 1951. She had a passion for movies, fishing, card games, and the Redwings. She is survived by her son David and Gwendolyn Rock; grandchildren Leigha (Bratton) McDuffie, Amanda Bratton, Alexander Rock, and Logan Rock; and great-granddaughter Adalynn McDuffie. Brothers, Richard Rock Sr., Calvin Rock jr., Charles Bogdon; Sisters Virgina Green; Caline Hunrath, Diane Egon, and Bonnie Fontaine. Vickie’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills with a visitation beforehand beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -