|
|
RUSSELL, VIOLA L., of Waterford, passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 96 years of age. Born in Grenora, North Dakota, on December 30, 1922 the daughter to the late Wilhelm and Thora Landsrud. Beloved wife Carter Russell; loving mother of Jerry Coe, Rick (Judith) Coe, Jane Russell, Jerry (Patricia) Russell and Jean Russell; dearest grandmother of Wes (Cyndi), Jody (Scott), Eric, Scott, Matthew, Deanna, and Mari (Jesse). Also survived by 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, her siblings Wilma, Willard (Lovella), Dorothy and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by brothers Kermit and Gaylord and sisters Florence and Alice. Viola was a member of Grace and Peace Community Church and also the Waterford VFW Post 1008 Auxiliary. In her free time she loved working in her garden, but most of all she will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation at the funeral home Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1008. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on June 16, 2019