age 103;died peacefully with her family by her side on April 18, 2020; beloved wife of late Louis;dear mother of Sally Dubre-Biron, Gene LaBarge, Nancy (Dexter) Walz & Judy Loehne;survived by 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren & 20 great-great grandchildren;sister-in-law to Shirley Dixon & special niece Mary Jo Ahern;preceded in death by daughter Cathy LaBarge, daughter-in-law Audrey LaBarge, son in law Albert Biron & son-in- law Larry Loehne;born on October 19, 1916 to Robert & Lucy Vance in Cass City,Viola was the 3rd of 11 children.The Vance family moved to Pontiac in 1923 & she graduated in 1935 from Pontiac High School.Retiring from National Food Store in 1968,she & Louis owned and operated Schroeder's Service Station,Pontiac for 22 yrs where she did the bookkeeping. She created many memories for her grandchildren while they “went to work” with grandma using an old fashion adding machine to count pennies.In her spare time,Viola loved playing cards, bingo, trips to the casino, playing bunco & following the Detroit Tigers.She was a beautiful seamstress & continued sewing costumes/special dresses for her great-great grandchildren until the age of 90.Traveling was her true passion & many memories were made with her family with trips throughout Europe/ United States.She was the maker of memories for her children & grandchildren at their cottage in Copemish.She was always fun, creative, had an incredible memory & never forgot a name.She was the master storyteller & always had a silly tale or tongue twister ready to make someone laugh,esp herself.She didn't mix words & never left you wondering what she was thinking.She will be dearly missed & will be forever in our hearts.Private services at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkson.Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2020