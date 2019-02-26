|
RUSSELL, Violet Estella - Age 84, of Fenton, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Chaplain Tara Seth officiating. Burial in White Lake Township Cemetery, White Lake. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1-9 PM. Those desiring may make contributions to the Michigan Humane Society. Tributes may be shared at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019