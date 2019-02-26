The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Estella RUSSELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Violet Estella RUSSELL Obituary
RUSSELL, Violet Estella - Age 84, of Fenton, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Chaplain Tara Seth officiating. Burial in White Lake Township Cemetery, White Lake. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1-9 PM. Those desiring may make contributions to the Michigan Humane Society. Tributes may be shared at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now