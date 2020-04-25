|
|
Hatch, Virginia A., 102, passed away April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J Hatch, and parents, James V. O’Malley and Agnes C. (Mears). Surviving are her children, Catherine Diamond (the late Hugh), Thomas Hatch (Janice), Nancy Turnquist (Robert), Richard Hatch (Barbara), Carol Corke (Neil); grandchildren, Sheryl Hatch (the late Bob Milhizer), Christine West (John), Heather Frye (Steve), Catherine Kotlarek (Neal), Michael Schwartz, the late Patrick Schwartz, Robert Turnquist (Lisa), Ryan Hatch (Ryan), Rachel Hatch, and Matthew Reuter; 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by siblings, Vincent O'Malley (Mary), Marguerite Garrett (Henry), Helen Gamber (Kenneth), Francis O'Malley, John O'Malley (Dorothy), and James O'Malley (Mildred). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are kindly suggested to Forgotten Harvest or the Capuchins. Further information available by visiting Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200).
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020