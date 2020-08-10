1/1
Virginia Ann Slabinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLABINSKI, VIRGINIA ANN, age 84, of Waterford, passed away August 8, 2020; wife of the late Stanley J. Slabinski; loving mother of Douglas (Patricia) Slabinski, Teri (Michael) Donaldson and Robert W. (Susan) Slabinski; proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7; dearest sister of Richard (Judy) Hickson. A private service will be held for the immediate family Tuesday August 11, 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations be made to Lourdes. To post a tribute visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved