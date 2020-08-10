SLABINSKI, VIRGINIA ANN, age 84, of Waterford, passed away August 8, 2020; wife of the late Stanley J. Slabinski; loving mother of Douglas (Patricia) Slabinski, Teri (Michael) Donaldson and Robert W. (Susan) Slabinski; proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7; dearest sister of Richard (Judy) Hickson. A private service will be held for the immediate family Tuesday August 11, 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations be made to Lourdes. To post a tribute visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com