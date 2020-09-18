Sturdevant, Virginia Ann ([Smith] Kelly), July 12, 1928 - September 6th, 2020, Auburn Hills, Michigan. Virginia passed away at home surrounded by her husband and daughters. She was the loving wife of John D. Kelly (Deceased) and E. John Sturdevant, fun loving mother of Janice (Duke) Reynolds and Caryn (Dan) Lance, a wonderful grandmother to Andrew Frazier, Evan Lance and Jenna Lance, Great Grandma to Luca Aldrich, and was bonus mom to her Swedish "daughter" Mia Gronkvist-Olsson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families, and her stepchildren, Debbie Chapa, Lisa Hanson, and Steven Sturdevant. Virginia was the ultimate optimist, and a wonderful role model who always chose to focus on the positive side of any situation. She made many lifelong friendships through her churches, both Commerce United Methodist and First United Methodist in Lakeland, Florida, where she spent winters with her companion, George Scott, spending summers in Traverse City, MI, until his death in 2001. She moved back to Michigan in 2013 upon marrying her husband John, whom she loved dearly. A memorial service celebrating Virginia's life will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Commerce United Methodist Church, 1155 N. Commerce Road, Commerce, MI, 48382.



