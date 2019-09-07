|
|
BRANCHEAU, Virginia (Wilborne), age 100, of Sylvan Lake, died September 4, 2019. Virginia was born to Curtis and Elizabeth (Chappell) Wilborne on September 24, 1918 in Keego Harbor. On May 17, 1936, Virginia married Raymond Walter Brancheau, Sr, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage until his passing in 1990. She and Raymond had one son, Raymond Walter, Jr. who passed suddenly in 1962. Virginia is survived by nephew William “Chuck” (Sharon) Goode of Ft. Myers, nieces Carolyn Goode of Ft. Myers, Fl., Connie (Michael) McCarthy of Westford, MA, Cheryl (Gary) Brewer of Muskegon, Gayle Wilborne of Muskegon, and nephew James (Dottie) Brancheau of Waterford. Also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Virginia was an original “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II, and worked for General Motors, retiring as part of the first group of union employees to have 30 years of service. She and Raymond would spend the winter months in Ft. Myers, Florida, and they enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, and fishing. She was a member of Elks lodge BPOE #810 in Waterford. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Family Funeral Care (formerly Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel), 2904 Orchard Lake Road, Keego Harbor. Interment to follow at Pine Lake Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, from 6-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac. Condolences may be shared with the family at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 8, 2019