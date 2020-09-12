1/1
Virginia E. THOMPSON
1929 - 2020
of Clarkston; formerly of Pontiac; passed away at her home on September 11, 2020; age 91; preceded in death by husband Basil & granddaughter Jennifer Johansen-Hall; mother of Susan (late Rick) Johansen-Parks, Marilyn (Vincent Sr) Dean & David Paull; grandma of Vincent Jr (Jessica) Dean, Nicole (Joseph) Mitchell, Hailey & Chelsea Paull; great grandma of Liam, Ashlyn, Brinley, Ava, Elijah, Jonah & Samuel. Virginia was a charter member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and served as a Stephen Minister, on the Altar Guild and in the choir. In her earlier years, she enjoyed synchronized swimming, golfing & bowling. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Masks required /10 people per gathering space. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00am at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Waterford with visiting at the church at 10:00 am. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
