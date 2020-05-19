Virginia Edith Clark (McKay) Olson - Family and friends mourn the passing of Virginia Edith Clark Olson. Virginia was born December 28, 1926 to Hiram Blanchard Clark, a sea captain, and Mary Agnes Sullivan Clark in Seattle, Washington. She passed away peacefully, after a short illness on May 15, 2020, in Conifer, Colorado. Virginia had a special place in her heart for the Pacific Northwest. She graduated from Holy Names Academy and Seattle University. As a young woman, she loved to hike in the mountains and walk the the Pacific Ocean beaches looking for seashells. In 1959, she moved to Rochester, Michigan, where she continued to raise her family. She joined the Newcomers and Oakland University Faculty Wives Clubs and learned to enjoy the beaches and swimming in the Great Lakes. She was a member of St. Andrews and St. Irenaeus Catholic Churches. Virginia worked as the principals secretary first at St. Andrews grade school followed by Van Hoosen Junior High. She married Richard Olson in 1981. They enjoyed traveling the United States and spending winters in California, Florida and Alabama. They always loved spending time with family and gardening. She began a family tradition of creating memory quilts for all new infants joining her family. The most recent quilt square just completed for a great grandson born in April. She was a pro Parcheesi player, teaching her grandsons from an early age. She was an accomplished cook and leaves her family many treasured recipes. Virginia is survived by her children, Ilene McKay, Martin McKay, Amy (Rod) Thiel, Patricia McKay and Dicks daughters Jean (David) Coon, Anne Olson, and Kathy Olson. Also her grandchildren, Matt (Denise) Thaler, Mark Thaler, Andrew (Kelly) Thaler, Scott (Suzy) McKay, Bryan (Rana) McKay, Emily Fox, Kevin Fox and Abbie (Brad) Denning, Katie Neely and Joe Coon, along with fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Richard Olson and his daughter, Mary Beth (Dennis) Neely, her parents Hiram and Mary Clark, her brother Raymond Clark MD, and her sisters Mary Elizabeth (James) Layman and Sister Ilene Clark. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To honor Virginia’s (Ginny’s) memory enjoy nature by planting flowers, or a tree, taking a hike in the mountains or a walk along the beach.



