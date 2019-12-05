|
YEZBICK, VIRGINIA F. of Waterford, passed away December 4, 2019 at 97 years of age. Loving wife of the late George; cherished mother of George Jr. (the late Jeanne) Yezbick, Patrick (Kathy) Yezbick, Maureen Hackett, Michael (Pamela) Yezbick, Jerry (the late Marlene) Yezbick, and Barbara (Mike Donnelly) McCarter; grandmother of 17; great grandmother of 16; sister of Mary Butler. Preceded in death by 5 siblings. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and Catholic. After raising her 6 children, Virginia, in her 40’s, earned a bachelor degree in Psychology and worked for Oakland County with emotionally troubled children, a job she loved. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and knitting. She was an athlete well into her 90’s excelling in several sports in the Senior Olympics. She will be remembered as the “Ginger” to George’s “Fred” as the two of them loved to dance. Her family and friends will remember her for her warm generous smile and beautiful blue eyes. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. To post a condolence, please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 6, 2019