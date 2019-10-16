The Oakland Press Obituaries
Virginia Faye Combs

Virginia Faye Combs Obituary
COMBS, Virginia Faye – age 74, passed away, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Family hour 10 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Johnson Memorial Church of God In Christ, 252 Wessen St., with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 10:30 a.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 N. Belford Rd. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10 a.m. Thursday. Mrs. Combs will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 21, 2019
