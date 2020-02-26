|
Virginia Faye Whitener, born on January 17, 1932 to Charles and Ollie (Eason) Mitchell in Stoddard County, MO, died on February 25, 2020 at the age of 88 in Pontiac, MI. She married Roligh Clifton Whitener on February 13, 1950 and they enjoyed 49 years together. She is survived by her sisters Doris Ansted of Lexington, Evelyn (Robert) Church of Croswell and Donna Siler of Puxico, MO; her children Rodger (Janice) Whitener of Charlotte, Kimberley (Ronald) Shooks of White Lake and Kevin (Jeanette) Whitener of Rochester Hills; her grandchildren Rachel (David) Graft, Angela (Greg) Coventry, Jeremy (Brandy) Shooks, and Christopher, Travis and Sarah Keyes; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Warren Mitchell, sisters Joyce Van Curen and Wilma Hicks and her husband Roligh. She was proud of her family. She believed in God and walked with Jesus daily and lived a life of faithful living. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive in Rochester. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 47151 Betty Street, Utica, MI 48317.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2020