Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 E. Highland Road
Highland, MI
Virginia Gillette Obituary
?Virginia Gillette, age 90, of Highland Township, passed away February 7, 2020. Cherished former wife and friend of the late James Gillette. Loving mother of James Jr. (Susan) Gillette and Sandra (John) Shaw. Proud grandmother of James Gillette III, Kelsey (Ray) Haapala, Madeleine Gillette, John Shaw Jr. and Jessica (Justin) Hwang. Treasured great-grandmother of Milo Hwang. Dear sister of Doris (the late Dale) Butler, the late Floyd (Beverly) Fair and the late Joy (Annetta) Fair. Virginia is survived by her faithful feline, Snickers. She was a lifelong member of the Waterford Church of Christ. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Private family burial at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shults-Lewis Child and Family Services.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020
