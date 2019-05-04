|
of Waterford; March 18, 2019; age 91; Beloved wife of the late Edward; Loving Mother of Florence (Charles) Johnson, Barbara (John) Yinger, James (Mary Jo) Blasius, Susan Blasius and Cindy (William) Welch; Dear sister of Nancy (Larry) Martin; Cherished grandmother of Shari, Charles, Michael, James, Jaclyn, Joseph, Alexandra, Fallon, Courtney, Natalie, Jonathon, Brittany and Cody. Great-grandmother of Eva, Ryan, Daniel, Jackson, Parker, Gavin, Baylee, Bradley, Luca and Lydia. Virginia retired from Burroughs Corporation after 39 1/2 years and spent her retirement with her beloved husband Edward; traveling and baking her "famous" banana nut bread, chocolate fudge and cookies at their lakeside home for her family and friends. She will be missed by all. Virginia was a member of Peace Lutheran Church since 2000. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Lunch to immediately follow. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Waterford. Inurnment Lakeside Cemetery, Holly.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019