VIRGINIA MARY KOCZWARA

Virginia Mary Koczwara, of Waterford, passed January 25, 2020 at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Deborah Pennell, Michael Koczwara and the late Mark (Linda Roubal) Koczwara; dearest grandmother of Ryan and Randy Koczwara. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). Instate Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Private burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or . To view full obituary or post a condolence, visit www.coatsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 28, 2020
