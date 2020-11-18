Virginia “Ginny” Maxine Yansen, 95, of Adrian, Michigan, was peacefully called to be with her heavenly Father on November 16, 2020. Virginia grew up on an Ohio farm, the youngest of six children born to Walter and Alma Cryer. Ginny received a Bachelor of Education degree from Bowling Green State University, Ohio, and a Master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Wayne State University. She met her husband George Yansen in the Pontiac School District where she worked for over thirty years, primarily as a junior high guidance counselor. During their 64 years of marriage they lived in Pontiac, Sand Creek and Adrian, Michigan. Virginia is survived by her daughter Johanna Lynn Bauer (Ron), four married grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Virginia and George loved to travel and visited almost all of the United States, many countries in Europe, and Australia and New Zealand. Virginia was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, and served on numerous committees, including United Methodist Women, serving on the Annual Conference for 15 years. She was also a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, and PEO. Ginny loved people, loved life, and lived life to the fullest. She especially enjoyed staying in touch with her many friends and family through phone calls and by sending the “perfect card” to recognize a birthday, an anniversary, a special event, an accomplishment, or to just let others know that she cared and was thinking of them. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12-2 p.m., with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eric Stone officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yansen Education Scholarship at Adrian College or to Adrian First United Methodist Church. Following the Governor’s executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible from Ginny’s tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com
, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days. Online memories and condolences may be shared at: