|
|
Virginia May Cooper, 84, of Auburn Hills, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 24, 1934. Ginny had a career as an IRS Examiner and then after retiring was a tax specialist for Jenkins and Co. She is survived by her beloved children Kathleen (Cliff) Lawson, Tina (Glenn) Leach, and Bill (Grace) Collins; and her grandchildren BethAnne Lossie, Brad Leach, and Katelyn Leach. Ginny’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home located at 3530 Auburn Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. Her family will be accepting visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2019