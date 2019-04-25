The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 852-1800
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia May Cooper


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia May Cooper Obituary
Virginia May Cooper, 84, of Auburn Hills, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 24, 1934. Ginny had a career as an IRS Examiner and then after retiring was a tax specialist for Jenkins and Co. She is survived by her beloved children Kathleen (Cliff) Lawson, Tina (Glenn) Leach, and Bill (Grace) Collins; and her grandchildren BethAnne Lossie, Brad Leach, and Katelyn Leach. Ginny’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home located at 3530 Auburn Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. Her family will be accepting visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now