VIRGINIA MAY ROGERS

VIRGINIA MAY ROGERS Obituary
of Ortonville; died April 10, 2019. She was 74. Born on April 30, 1944 to the late Peter and Virginia Caroline (nee: Damoil) Christensen. She is survived by two sons, Sherman Rogers and Sean (Tracie) Rogers; five grandchildren, Savannah Rogers, Kellsie Rogers, Alexis Rogers, Blayden Rogers and Milana Rogers; one sister, JoAnn Breakie; two brothers, Peter Christensen and Tim Christensen. Virginia was a member of Bridgewood Church and was employed at Bueches. She was graduate of Rochester High School. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewood Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 11, 2019
