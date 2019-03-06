|
|
BOWDEN, VIVIAN (nee Patterson), age 91 of Clarkston passed away March 3, 2019. Loving wife of the late H. Lloyd Bowden Jr. for 59 years; dear mother of Steven L. (Beth) Bowden, Kirt R. (Garnet) Bowden and Jill I. Bowden; proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Bowden, Katie (John) Stein, Timothy Bowden, Adam Bowden and Joel Bowden; great grandmother of Matthew, Christopher and Jacob Stein and Emily Ann Vivian Bowden. Vivian is preceded in death by her siblings; Carl S. (Carol) Patterson, Irene (C. William) Schreiber, Russell J. (Denise) and Rebecca (Charles) Nolan. Vivian was a graduate of Holly High school and Eastern Michigan University. She taught special education in Waterford schools for 31 years. She was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church of Waterford, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member for many years. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Community Presbyterian Church, 4301 Monroe, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Coats Funeral Home, 3141 Sashabaw, Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to the church. Interment White Lake Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2019