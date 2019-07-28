|
|
of Waterford; July 27, 2019; age 76; Loving husband of Nancy for 52 years; Beloved father of Craig (Deborah) Martinez, Rod (Carmen) Martinez and Marty Martinez (Krista Torres). Son of the late Viviano and Helen Martinez; Grandson of the late Mary Ornelas; Dear brother of Helen (Rudy) Soliz, Jack Martinez, Mike Martinez, Bernice (John) VanOver and the late Gloria Cervantes; Beloved grandfather of Rodney, Angelina, Tino, Adrian, Jennifer, Stephanie, Jordan, Julia, Krysta and Greyson; Great-grandfather of Emily, Mathilda, Christian and Rose; Also cherished by many nieces and nephews; Mr. Martinez was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division, was a member of Community Bible Church, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Pastor Thomas Hampton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 29, 2019