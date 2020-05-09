LILLY, VONNA L. “SUE” passed away May 8, 2020 at 81 years of age. She was born August 10, 1938 in Flat Top, WV to Isaac and Mamie (nee Petery) Moye. Of her 14 siblings, she is survived by Marilee Rose, Arnold and Dallas Moye; many nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry in 2018 and is survived by her loving daughters Kathy (Danny) Neal and Lisa (Robert) Sandau. She was the proud and loving “Bam” of grandchildren, Jeffrey, Amanda, Claire, and Camryn; great grandchildren Skyler, Parker, Kohl, and Sloan. Sue was a Waterford staple working for Richardson Farm Dairy and Tenuta’s Market. She was known to her family for her buttered noodles and trips to the ducky pond with her grandchildren. Her bright smile will be missed by all who love her. The family gives a heartfelt thanks to Romelia and Dan David of Ideal Senior Living for the excellent and loving care they provided to Sue in her final days. Noted by author Debra Luptak, “Why cry for a soul set free? But remember the love that once was shared with thee.” Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. To post a memory, visit:



