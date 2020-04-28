|
Wallace Garvin, was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on December 26, 1944. He is the son of the late Sam and Ruth Garvin. He was the brother of Deloris Bell, Leon Garvin and Bobbie Lastrapes who reside in Pontiac, Michigan.Wallace was fondly known in Pontiac, Michigan as “The Governor” in his earlier days. Wallace had an excellent memory and enjoyed political debates, economy reports, sports, and was known for being very stylish with an exquisite taste in shoes. He also enjoyed spending time with family and supporting one of his daughters, Kayana at her many community functions. Wallace will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Wallace will be remembered fondly by his children: Bernita Woolfork, Demar Garvin, Wallace “Shaft” Hamilton, Kamala W. Sessoms, Esq., Kareem Garvin, DeAundra Garvin, Kayana Sessoms-Garvin, Akila Simone Garvin, Whitnee Lisa Dillard, Jeremiah Owens and Kyrus Sessoms-Garvin. Wallace was a dear grandfather to: Neal Woolfork, III, Starr Janae Woolfork, Armani Demarcus Gonzalez, Desiree Denise Gonzalez, Tajuan Hardiman, Shantell Hardiman Armani Garvin Dequan Lee Stroman Sr., Braylon Hicks and Christine Maria Garvin. Wallace was a dear Great Grandfather to: Marquise Hardiman, Braylon Thomas, Blessing Hardiman, Skylar Flye, Blake Flye, Dequan Lee Stroman Jr. Aniyah Stroman and Demar Stroman. Wallace Garvin joins those from his family that preceded him on April 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place in Pontiac, Michigan after the current pandemic shelter in place is ceased. All updates will be posted ~via Facebook on Wallace Garvin Memorial Service 2020. Please feel free to follow the page and share your memories and pictures of Wallace Garvin.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 29, 2020