CONWELL, WALTER D. of Clarkston, passed away July 28, 2020 at 78 years of age. Loving husband of Gayle for 57 years; dear father of William Dale (Elizabeth Killebrew) Conwell, Ronald David (Tamera) Conwell, and the late Pamela Doris Darren; grandfather of “melonheads” Felicia (Zach), Anthony, Sophia, Charis, Cameron, Logan, Emma, and Tanner; great grandfather of Estabelle; son of the late Parvin and Virginia Conwell; brother of the late Parvin Conwell; best friend of Dave, Rick, and Mike; buddy of his sweet dog, JJ; and the apple of his mother in law’s eye, Doris Johnson; brother in law of Eva and Robert Miller; David and Linda, Randy and Becky, and Tony Johnson. Walt was a veteran retiring with service in the Army and Air Force, and retired from GM after 30 years of service. He attended Harmony Baptist Church in Greenville and Clarkston Community Church. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, and searching for a deal. Two things brought a big smile to his face was his precious daughter Pamela, and proudly stating he has two sons who graduated from West Point. Graveside service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME- CLARKSTON. To post a tribute visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store