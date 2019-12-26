|
|
of Commerce Twp.; December 24, 2019; age 75; Loving husband of Cathy for 45 years; Dear father of John (Barbara) Millard and the late Joe Millard; Dear brother of Ruth (late John) Jones, Carol (late Ernie) Snover, Linda (Ron) Smades, and preceded in death by Mary McDonald, Phyllis (Herb) Swan, Pam Hood, and David Millard; Brother in law of Jerry McDonald, Ray Hood and John and Connie Kelley. Grandfather of Brittany and Sam Sullivan; Great-grandfather of SaMarion, Braylen, Alston and Brooklyn; Also cherished by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Millard was retired from Oakland County, was a member of the former Christ of the Lakes Lutheran Church and was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army. He coached baseball, softball and basketball. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Reverend Gerald Switzer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019