1/1
Walter Fielding
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter John Fielding; of Auburn Hills; age 72; passed away on November 4, 2020. Walt is the beloved husband of Patricia for 47 years; loving father of Amy (Roosevelt) Barge and April (Jon) Tabone; and loving papa of Alexyss, Amaya, Anthony and Roosevelt Jr. He is also survived by his siblings, Elna Staley and Norman Fielding; mother in law Gertrude Miracle; sisters in law, Paulette (Cesar) Ryan, Sharon (Byron) Pauley and Teresa (Robert) Lesko; his special uncle Arlus Miracle; and a host of nieces and nephews. Walt retired from General Motors after many years. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, golfing, gardening and camping, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and everyone knew his grandkids were his life. Walt will be dearly missed by all. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2-7pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Masks are required and social distancing is suggested for those attending. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting sparksgriffin.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved