Walter John Fielding; of Auburn Hills; age 72; passed away on November 4, 2020. Walt is the beloved husband of Patricia for 47 years; loving father of Amy (Roosevelt) Barge and April (Jon) Tabone; and loving papa of Alexyss, Amaya, Anthony and Roosevelt Jr. He is also survived by his siblings, Elna Staley and Norman Fielding; mother in law Gertrude Miracle; sisters in law, Paulette (Cesar) Ryan, Sharon (Byron) Pauley and Teresa (Robert) Lesko; his special uncle Arlus Miracle; and a host of nieces and nephews. Walt retired from General Motors after many years. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, golfing, gardening and camping, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and everyone knew his grandkids were his life. Walt will be dearly missed by all. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2-7pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Masks are required and social distancing is suggested for those attending. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting sparksgriffin.com