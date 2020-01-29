|
STONEHOUSE, WALTER GERRIT, of Clarkston, passed away on January 28, 2020 at 80 years of age. Born May 29, 1939 in Pontiac, MI to the late Harry and Thelma Stonehouse. Beloved husband of Colleen for 59 years; dear father of Julie (Steve) Moore, Lisa Stonehouse, Kenneth (Tina) Stonehouse and Michelle (Michael) Antonelli; dearest grandfather of Jennifer (George), Kelly (Matt), Dayna, Caitlin (Julia), Grace, Jonathan (Rose), Jordan, Bradley, Joseph (Kate), Manny and Ruby; great grandfather to Geo, Teddy, Caroline, Rocco, Geno, Roman, Marcus, Angelina, Michael, Francesca and Scarlett; dear brother to the late Phyllis Ann, Donna (Ernest) Malone, Dorothy (Duane) Hooper and Betty (Gary) Kelly. Walter will also be missed by his extended family of nieces, nephews, in laws, cousins and friends. He was loved and respected by all. Walter grew up in Elizabeth Lake Estates and graduated from Waterford High in 1957. He married the love of his life, Colleen, in 1960. He then enjoyed a highly successful career in the bicycle business, becoming owner of Scarlett’s Schwinn Cyclery in Pontiac in 1978. With his attention to detail, savvy purchasing and leadership, Scarlett’s was one of the largest bicycle dealers in the country during his tenure. After retiring in 1995, Walter turned his skills to building classic autos and produced show winners that filled his garage with trophies. He also enjoyed traveling and attending his grandchildren’s sports/band/dance events with equal enthusiasm. He will be missed by all. A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Emergency Services of Clarkston. Kindly keep Walter and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020